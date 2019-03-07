JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Banks want RBI to defer IndAS roll-out over higher loan-loss provisioning
Business Standard

At 30%, India's youth inactivity highest among emerging mkts: IMF economist

Data compiled by CMIE claimed that the unemployment rate in India rose to 7.2 per cent in February 2019

Press Trust of India 

youth inactivity
Representative Image

Youth inactivity is the highest in India among emerging and developing economies, IMF senior economist John Bluedorn said on Wednesday.

Bluedorn was speaking on labour market in emerging and developing economies at an event organised by Brookings India.

"Youth inactivity is the highest in India compare to emerging and developing economies and it is about in 30 per cent," he said.

Bluedorn noted that the key challenges facing youth in emerging economies labour markets include gender gaps, technological change, poor job quality in employment.

He also pointed out that emerging and developing economies are less vulnerable than advanced economies from technological changes and automation challenges.

A recent data compiled by Mumbai-based CMIE reportedly claimed that the unemployment rate in India rose to 7.2 per cent in February 2019.

Earlier, an NSSO's draft report showed that India's unemployment rate hit a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017.
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements