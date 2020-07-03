JUST IN
Oppn-ruled states oppose Electricity Bill changes, fear increase in rates
Business Standard

Atmanirbhar loan may touch Rs 1.25 trillion: Power minister R K Singh

The special loan is aimed at clearing dues of discoms towards Centre-owned and private power generation units.

BS Reporter 

States have also asked the Centre to lower the rate of interest below 9 per cent. Loan requests of Rs 20,000 crore have already been approved.

The Union ministry of power may increase the loan amount to Rs 1.25 trillion from the existing Rs 90,000 crore under the Atmanirbhar package for power distribution companies (discoms) to clear their dues.

The special loan is aimed at clearing dues of discoms towards Centre-owned and private power generation units. States, during the power ministers’ meeting, requested that scope of the scheme be increased to cover dues of state-owned generation units.

The Union ministry has agreed to this, R K Singh, Union power minister, said. States have also asked the Centre to lower the rate of interest below 9 per cent. Loan requests of Rs 20,000 crore have already been approved.

First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 23:45 IST

