August trade deficit narrows to $13.45 bn, helped by lower oil import bill

Merchandise exports fell 6.05 per cent to $26.13 billion in August compared with a year earlier

Reuters 

India's trade deficit in August narrowed to $13.45 billion from $17.92 billion a year ago helped by lower oil import bill, the trade ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Oil imports fell 8.90 per cent to $10.88 billion in August from $11.94 billion in a year-ago period.

Merchandise exports fell 6.05 per cent to $26.13 billion in August compared with a year earlier, while imports were down 13.45 per cent at $39.45 billion, the data showed.
First Published: Fri, September 13 2019. 19:01 IST

