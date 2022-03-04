Auto engineer jobs up 7% in Feb driven by EV market: Report

-
Hiring demand for automotive engineers grew eight per cent sequentially in February driven by an uptick in the electric vehicles (EV) market, according to a report.
With the growth of the EV market in the past year, the automotive, ancillaries and tyres industry witnessed a seven per cent month-on-month growth in February, online employment solutions firm Monster.com said in the report.
The Monster.com report is based on job listings data on its platform in February.
Increasing adoption of digitisation and high requirements for tech-enabled skills, acquiring talent with the right skill sets has become fundamental for recruiters in the auto space, the report noted.
Further, a section of this talent, particularly in the EV industry, has also come to be termed as 'Green Engineers', it added.
Meanwhile, the report revealed that the automotive industry exhibited a 16 per cent year-on-year growth in demand for talent in February.
The report further revealed that the demand trend for auto engineer roles has been fluctuating over the course of the pandemic as a result of lockdowns and several waves of COVID-19.
It said the demand curve indicates a stark 23 per cent growth in December 2021 compared to November 2021, owing to festive demand.
However, the demand for auto roles witnessed a nine per cent downtrend in January 2022, which was temporary as it again grew in February mainly boosted by the PLI scheme for the industry as well as Budget 2022 accommodations, it added.
Bengaluru and Delhi witness the highest demand for automotive engineers in February 2022, said the report.
Data from Monster.com showed that Bengaluru (18 per cent) and Delhi-NCR (15 per cent) hold the highest share of demand for automotive engineers in India, along with other metro cities.
Tier-II and III cities showed a negligible job posting activity in this regard, it said.
This could be attributed to the growth of EV and auto sectors in metros with a consequential uptick for talent demand in these cities, it said.
"Given that the sector has been considerably impacted by the pandemic, this is a win implying more job creation and employment generation," said Sekhar Garisa, chief executive officer of Monster.com, a Quess company.
Moreover, he said the automotive PLI scheme and Budget accommodations for the growth of EV in India will create more efficiencies and enhance growth in the industry.
"Another aspect that remains crucial is the need to skill talent for a more productive auto workforce, which recruiters have continually been prioritising in the current scenario," he added.
