Tea exports during Jan-Dec 2021 decline 6.8% to 195.5 mn kg

-
ALSO READ
Indian Tea Association to present proposal for minimum floor price to govt
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
D2C tea brand Esah Tea raises Rs 3cr in pre-series A round from NEDFI
Air India sale: Modi govt's first privatisation in 7 years; what next?
Covid LIVE: India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 830 mn
-
Tea exports during the 12 months of 2021 declined marginally at 195.50 million kilogramme from 209.72 million kg during the previous similar period, according to latest Tea Board data.
Value of tea exports almost remained the same during the last 12 months which stood at Rs 5,246.89 crore, compared to Rs 5,235.29 crore in the similar corresponding period of 2020.
The CIS block remained the largest importer of Indian tea which stood at 44.57 million kg, lower from 51.63 million kg in the 12 months of previous calendar year. Among the CIS block, Russia was the largest buyer at 34.09 million kg.
Iran was the second largest importer after CIS countries. Iran imported 26.18 million kg of tea in the last calendar year, lower from 33.75 million kg in the previous similar period of 2020.
USA and UAE imported 14.26 million kg and 17.08 million kg respectively during the last calendar year, followed by UK and Germany at 9.99 million kg and 9.35 million kg respectively.
China also imported volumes at 5.76 million kg as compared to 11.44 million kg in the 2020 calendar year.
According to tea industry sources, imports were lower mainly due to shortage of shipping containers and high ocean freight.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU