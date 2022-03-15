Auto PLI scheme investment proposals overshoots target

Major component manufacturers and makers today were shortlisted by the government for incentives under the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for the automobile and component industry.

The government has granted approval to 75 companies for incentives under the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for the automobile and component industry. Those who got approvals include the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Forge, Hero MotoCorp, and Bosch India, among others. Two companies which were so far not engaged in component manufacturing, Ceat and state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., have also been selected under the scheme.

Government expects altogether the 75 companies are expected to invest close to invest Rs 29,834 crore under the scheme 'Component Champion Incentive Scheme'. Together with the previously announced for automobiles, investment of Rs 74,850 crore more than the government target investment of Rs 42,500 crore over a period of five years.

During Covid, there has been a concerted effort from manufacturers to de-risk themselves by shifting production from a single location like China and the PLI policy in multiple sectors is a policy pushed by the government to take advantage of the shift.

“We wanted to attract manufacturing of those components of the global supply chain of the automobile sector which are not present in India---we have incentivised only those,” said Arun Goel, secretary at Heavy Industries Ministry which conceptualised the scheme.

“The auto component industry and companies who have been selected under the scheme said that the incentive-based push will drive their localisation attempts and also boost their export plans. The will not just help the component manufacturers become globally competitive but will provide much-needed momentum to the ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Vinnie Mehta, Director General, Auto Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA).

The scheme will lead to additional employment opportunities in India and provide an impetus to the industry to invest in cutting edge technologies to stay relevant.”

Global giant Bosch’s India subsidiary which was also shortlisted said that the scheme will help its localisation plan.

“Bosch India has always played a very close jugalbandi in a completely tech agnostic manner to work with the Government of India on what is right for India and what is good for India. We are setting aside around Rs. 1,000 crores on advanced technologies for the next five to six years,” said Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director at Bosch Limited.

Component manufacturers said that the will also drive growth towards a cleaner technology push and will incentivise large companies to invest more.

In FY2023 major component manufacture Minda Corporation is looking to invest around five percent of its revenue for the PLI scheme, said Akash Minda, chairman and group CEO of Minda Corporation adding that most of the components that the company manufactures smart keys, immobilizers, convert EV products are eligible under the scheme.

“It aligns perfectly with the company’s belief that the next level of change will be not only commodity-driven, but more of technology-driven, and stronger and larger players may be able to capitalize on the opportunities faster,” said Sunil Bohra Chief Financial Officer at Minda Industries Limited.