Automakers Capex at Rs 17000 crore for FY20-21 despite prolonged slowdown

Despite a year long auto slowdown, some of the listed automakers and components makers' capex during the current and next financial year is estimated to be around Rs 17,000 crore. This is despite some of these companies cutting down their initial capex estimations by 10-15 per cent, .

The capex are largely towards BS-VI transition, developing new products and expanding in international markets, among others.

Numbers are based on Narnolia Research and investors call transcripts, post second quarter results announcement, of major listed auto and auto components,

Country's largest car market Maruti has said it will end up spending around Rs 4,000 crore in FY20.

"We will be in line with our plans. We've not seen any course in terms of our plans with respect to medium to long term," said Ajay Seth, CFO at Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland have ended up spending less from there original capex plan.

Tata Motors was initially planning to spend around Rs 5,000 crore but it will end up with Rs 4,500 crore.

P B Balaji, group CFO, Tata Motors during the recent investors call, said "Capex continues simply because we are in the midst of a BS-VI investment phase, we cannot pull it off at this point in time. We need to be there and land this plane so that continues. But we will be calibrating our total capex this year close about Rs 4500 crore is what we expect to bottom out on the capex side compared to the Rs 5,000 crore that we had originally planned. So that will be a correction that we are doing as well".

Ashok Leyland, which originally planned Rs 2,300 crore is likely to end up spending around Rs 1,800 crore and looking at reducing it further by around Rs 200 crore, during the year. Company's capex include BS-VI transition, modular programme and towards development of LCV products.

The CV industry has witnessed a 53 per cent decline in volumes in 2QFY20. Ashok Leyland's management expects the demand to improve going forward led by good monsoon, improved freight rates and improving economic conditions. While, the passenger buses have seen a stable demand, intermediate commercial vehicles (ICVs) are seeing a lesser decline and it is further expected to grow. Tipper segment and LCVs are expected to see revival in demand going forward.

While the first quarter of 2021 is expected to see a slower uptick with the new technology (BS-VI) coming in, the full year FY21 is expected to be strong. The management said it is looking forward to a strong 4QFY20 as the last quarter is traditionally a very strong quarter for all the commercial vehicles OEMs.

As far as two-wheeler is concerned, Royal Enfield has guided for a capex of Rs 700 crore for the 2019-2020, which is being spent on new product development, R&D centre and capacity and it is sticking to it. TVS Motor Company gave capex guidance of around Rs 600-700 crore for FY 20, which is to be spent on BS-VI, electric vehicles and new product developments and investments of another Rs 100-120 crore. Recently Tamil Nadu government gave nod for company's Rs 300 crore brownfield expansion at Hosur.

"Q3FY20 is expected to remain challenging while Q4FY20 is expected to show better growth led by improved demand sentiments," said the company.

Apollo Tyres capex guidance for FY20 reiterated from Rs 2,700 crore to Rs 2300-2400 crore. Gaurav Kumar, CFO, Apollo Tyres said next fiscal the number that the company talked about was Rs 1700 crore, which would be down by another Rs 300 crore.

"Capex particularly for the Andhra Pradesh Greenfield would have been slowed down from our earlier plans and we would cut capex of close to Rs 600 crore over the current year and next year and defer it out," he said. In Europe, this year the company plans to invest about Euro 40 million, and the next year the number will come down to about Euro 25 million.

CEAT management said, project capex planned for standalone business is in the range of Rs 1,000-1,200 crore. Balkrishna Industries Limited management said capex planned for FY20 is around Rs 600-700 crore out of which Rs 430 crore is already spent in 1HFY20. For FY21 capex is expected to be around Rs 500-600 crore.

Components makers, who have affected largely due to the slowdown, have decided to invest in a hope that the industry should revive and some said they will invest only in essential projects and in new products, including non-auto.

Motherson Sumi Systems Limited has given a capex guidance of Rs 2,000 crore. The company is planning to do Brownfield expansion in Serbia and will do Greenfield expansion in Ras al Khaimah, UAE.

Ramkrishna Forgings capex to be spent in the new project is to be around Rs 480 crore

, SKF India Limited capex at around Rs 80-130 crore for FY20. Bharat Forge Limited capex for FY20 includes Rs 150-160 crore for India business.

Gabriel India Limited , Lumax Industries, Subros have guided for a total of around Rs 300 crore, on new plants and new products.