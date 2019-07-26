Bank lending to NBFCs set to gather pace: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The fund crunch at non-banking financial companies (NBFC) must come to an end now with the government’s reassurance in the Union Budget and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) massive liquidity infusion into the banking system, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Though banks will still need to carry out their own risk assessment of such borrowers, the central bank has extended a helping hand by sharing the requisite information about large NBFCs, he adds. In an exclusive interview to Business Standard, Das said the RBI was monitoring and scrutinising the top 50, ...