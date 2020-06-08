Banking to be a 'strategic sector', govt discussing privatising some PSBs

The Centre is likely to designate the banking/financial sector strategic under the new privatisation policy, the contours of which are nearing finalisation. A top government official said discussions had also been held on privatising some state-owned banks that are not on the consolidation list so far.

According to the new privatisation policy, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ package, the government will come up with a list of strategic sectors. In each strategic sector, no more than four state-owned companies will exist. ...