ADB President meets PM, proposes $25 bn for India's development priorities
Business Standard

Bogus invoices row: GST authorities summon insurance intermediaries

I-T joins probe, quizzes chief financial officers seeking info on 'commissions'

Topics
GST | tax | GST input tax credit

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Bogus invoices row, GST
At least 120 insurance intermediaries and aggregators are under scanner. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Widening its probe in the bogus invoicing case against insurance intermediaries and aggregators, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities issued summons to several of them in the past two weeks seeking extensive information.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 21:22 IST

