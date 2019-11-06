Book on recently-launched faceless I-T e-assessment scheme released

-
Taxmann Publications has announced the release of a book on the income tax department’s recently-launched faceless assessment scheme.
Titled Guide to e-Assessment with Real Time Case Studies & Suggestive e-Submissions, the book has been penned by chartered accountant Mayank Mohanka and is a ready referencer to help and assist taxpayers and tax practitioners in e-assessment proceedings.
The new scheme of e-assessment was recently notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes. It has been made operational with effect from the assessment year 2018-19 for conducting scrutiny assessments under the Income-tax Act.
