Bourses, people dealing in securities market to pay 18% GST on Sebi's fee

-
ALSO READ
Punjab govt orders probe against 720 private schools over fee hike
47th GST Council meet: Here's what became expensive after Tuesday meeting
New GST rates come in effect from today: Check the rate change list here
GST Council meet begins today: Here's what's on the agenda in Chandigarh
GST rate hike comes in effect from Monday: Here's what will get costlier
-
Market infrastructure institutions, including stock exchanges, and persons dealing in the securities market will need to pay a GST of 18 per cent on the fees charged by the regulator Sebi.
The new tax rate will be effective from Monday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
"All the market infrastructure institutions, companies who have listed/are intending to list their securities, other intermediaries and persons who are dealing in the securities market are hereby informed that the fees and other charges payable to Sebi shall be subject to GST (Goods and Services Tax) at the rate of 18 per cent with effect from July 18, 2022," it added.
This comes after the GST Council last month recommended to withdraw the exemption granted to services by Sebi and the same was notified on July 13.
Stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories come under market infrastructure institutions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU