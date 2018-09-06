JUST IN
Business Standard

BS-VI fuel to be available across India by April 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan

The BS-IV grade transportation fuels were rolled out across the country from 1 April 2017

IANS  |  New Delhi 

traffic, delhi, odd even
Heavy car traffic in Delhi. Photo: Shutterstock

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday assured the automobile industry of a steady supply of Bharat Stage-6(BS-6) emission norms compliant fuel by 2020.

According to the Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, the fuel will be available across the country from April 1, 2020.

Pradhan was speaking at the 58th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The Indian auto industry will fully migrate to manufacturing of only BS VI compliant vehicles on a pan India basis from April 1, 2020.

Earlier, the government had decided to "leapfrog directly from BS-IV to BS-VI grade by 1st April, 2020, skipping BS-V altogether."

The BS-IV grade transportation fuels were rolled out across the country from April 1, 2017.

 
First Published: Thu, September 06 2018. 13:14 IST

