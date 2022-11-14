JUST IN
Business Standard

Budget 2023-24: FY24 direct tax target likely to see 14-17% increase

Centre's FY23 mop-up may top BE by Rs 1-1.5 trn

Topics
Direct taxes | Finance Ministry | Centre

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

tax
Taxes are said to be buoyant if gross tax revenues increase more than proportionately in response to a rise in the nominal GDP

The Centre may keep its ambition for growth in direct taxes moderate for FY24 with inflation expected to ease substantially in the next financial year, amid buoyant tax receipts in FY23.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 06:15 IST

