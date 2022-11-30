JUST IN
Budget may not be right time to restructure capital gains tax: Revenue secy
India-UK FTA:'Mustn't hurriedly wrap negotiations with artificial deadline'
Everything shouldn't be hardcoded into data protection Bill: Vaishnaw
Focus is to capture, not halt, carbon emissions: Coal min Pralhad Joshi
What does Nobel laureate Douglas Diamond think of dominance of PSBs?
Fintechs shadow banks of current time, are fragile: Douglas W Diamond
Without science and technology, Indian agriculture cannot prosper: Pental
What is leading economist Rakesh Mohan's view on inflation?
Global economy facing disruptions, India can't be decoupled: Rakesh Mohan
Bottom-up approach required in fixing divestment target: DIPAM secretary
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» Q&A
Cross-border rupee trade: FinMin, bank heads to meet on December 5
Business Standard

Budget may not be right time to restructure capital gains tax: Revenue secy

There's no need for having so many buckets under the capital gains tax structure or so many different permutations and combinations, says Tarun Bajaj

Topics
Finance Ministry | revenue department | Capital Gains Tax

Shrimi Choudhary 

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj

The new alternative tax regime should be incentivised to encourage more taxpayers to adopt it, says Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj in an interview with Shrimi Choudhary. Bajaj, who superannuates today, suggests this could be done by raising the lower tax slab up to Rs 7-7.5 lakh, from the current Rs 2.5 lakh. He also stresses that restructuring the capital gains tax regime requires detailed consultation and the run-up to the Budget may not be the right time to do this.

Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Finance Ministry

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 00:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.