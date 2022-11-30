Budget may not be right time to restructure capital gains tax: Revenue secy

The new alternative tax regime should be incentivised to encourage more taxpayers to adopt it, says Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj in an interview with Shrimi Choudhary. Bajaj, who superannuates today, suggests this could be done by raising the lower tax slab up to Rs 7-7.5 lakh, from the current Rs 2.5 lakh. He also stresses that restructuring the regime requires detailed consultation and the run-up to the Budget may not be the right time to do this.



Edited excerpts: