Cabinet approves 4% DA hike for central govt employees, pensioners

Ahead of Diwali festival, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved 4 per cent additional instalment of and Dearness Relief to central government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1, 2022.

There are about 5 million central government employees and over 6.1 million pensioners.

The central government employees and pensioners will become entitled to higher amount of (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) respectively, with effect from July 1, 2022, said I&B Minister Anurag Thakur at a press briefing here.

The additional financial implications on account of the increase of DA to employees are estimated at Rs 6,591.36 crore per annum, and Rs 4,394.24 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023).

The additional financial implications in case of pensioners are estimated at Rs 6,261.20 crore per annum, and Rs 4,174.12 crore in the financial year 2022-23.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both and Dearness Relief would be of the order of Rs 12,852.56 crore per annum and Rs 8,568.36 crore in the current financial year, the minister informed.

