Last date for export of broken rice in transit extended till October 15

-
ALSO READ
Should you hold rice mill stocks amid export curbs?
Overall kharif sowing improves even as paddy and arhar remain muted
Explained: How govt imposing curbs on rice exports will affect India
Rice prices soften in domestic markets after ban; exports may shrink by 25%
States peg kharif rice procurement at last year level despite output worry
-
The government has again extended the last date for export of broken rice in transit by 15 days till October 15.
It banned export of broken rice on September 8 but allowed shipments of certain consignments during September 9-15. On September 20, the date was extended till September 30.
"Export of consignments of broken rice...as permissible under notification dated September 8 has beenextended till October 15, 2022," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 14:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU