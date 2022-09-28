JUST IN
Business Standard

Last date for export of broken rice in transit extended till October 15

The government had banned the export of broken rice on September 8 but allowed shipments of certain consignments during September 9-15

Topics
India rice exports | export norms | agriculture economy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Govt weighs curbs on exports of 100% broken rice after paddy area shrinks
The government had banned exports of broken rice on September 8 to check the supplies in the domestic market.

The government has again extended the last date for export of broken rice in transit by 15 days till October 15.

It banned export of broken rice on September 8 but allowed shipments of certain consignments during September 9-15. On September 20, the date was extended till September 30.

"Export of consignments of broken rice...as permissible under notification dated September 8 has beenextended till October 15, 2022," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 14:22 IST

