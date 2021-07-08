Cabinet expansion cannot cover up govt's wrong policies: Mayawati

A day after the expansion, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief on Thursday said the exercise would neither cover up the wrong policies, activities and other shortcomings of the government nor divert the attention of people from it.

"The elaborate expansion and reshuffle done in the can neither cover up the wrong policies, activities and other shortcomings of the government, nor can it divert the people's attention from it. The people of the country are waiting for a change at the right time," she said in tweets in Hindi.

"At the same time, the BJP government in UP has also failed on all fronts of public interest and public welfare. All the people are very sad due to its policies, working style, tall promises and announcements during the Covid outbreak," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

In a major overhaul, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inducted several new members in his cabinet and dropped 12 ministers, including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

