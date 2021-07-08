Hiring activity bounces back with 15% rise in June, finds report

in the country, which was hit by the second COVID wave, bounced back with a 15 per cent growth in June compared to May, according to a report.

The activity was led by the IT-Software/Software Services sector.

The latest Naukri JobSpeak report on Thursday said that India's hiring trends grew 15 per cent in June with 2,359 job postings from 2,047 in May.

This is an indication of resilience and recovery of across the country, especially after a 15 per cent fall in April and then flattening out in May, primarily due to the pandemic, the report noted.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records based on the job listings on Naukri.com website.

Buoyed by the demand from organisations to use IT to overcome business challenges, the IT-Software and Software Services sector grew 5 per cent in June compared to the previous month. This sector achieved an all-time high growth of 52 per cent compared to pre-COVID levels in June 2019, as per the report.

Tech hiring has remained relatively insular to the effects of the pandemic, an impact of rapid digitisation of organisations, it added.

Meanwhile, sectors that were severely hit by restrictions showed growth, including the retail, hospitality and travel industries.

There has been a substantial recovery in hiring activity in hotels, restaurants, airlines and travel (87 per cent) and retail (57 per cent) sectors in June compared to May, following the relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions on movement.

Sectors such as insurance witnessed a growth of 38 per cent, banking and financial services (29 per cent), and pharmaceuticals and biotech (22 per cent) have also shown recovery.

Other sectors like FMCG (22 per cent), education or teaching (15 per cent) and BPO/ITES (14 per cent) saw positive sequential upswing in June compared to May.

When it came to cities, there was a double-digit growth in hiring activity in almost all regions after near negative growth last month, the report said.

In Pune, hiring activity went up 10 per cent, Hyderabad (10 per cent) and Bangalore (4 per cent), maintaining their recent uptrend as they continue to fulfil the demand for skilled personnel in the IT sector.

Other metro cities like Delhi/NCR and Kolkata, which were negatively impacted in May, have recorded a 26 per cent and 24 per cent growth, respectively.

Among the Tier-II cities, Jaipur with over 50 per cent growth and Vadodara with 29 per cent increase in hiring activity were the best performers, providing further hope to aspirational job seekers in these areas, the report said.

Hiring demand for roles in marketing, advertising, media research, and public relations saw a growth of 39 per cent while those in sales, business development grew by 32 per cent, and human resource/ administration by 31 per cent. Banking and insurance saw a growth of 31 per cent in hiring activity in June.

The Naukri JobSpeak index showed a 4 per cent increase in demand for tech professionals as IT companies continue to bulk-hire talented professionals in 2021.

Hiring for teaching roles (9 per cent) also saw growth in June compared to May.

The strong recovery of hiring at 15 per cent in June, close on the heels of a decline in May, is encouraging. It is heartening to see sectors such as hospitality and retail responding positively after being impacted by the second COVID wave,Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said.

