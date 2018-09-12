Cabinet gives ex-post facto approval to transfer RCF's land to MMRDA

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval for transfer of land of state-run (RCF) to Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA).

had acquired 48,849.74 square metre land of RCF and completed the construction of the (APLR), opened for public use in 2014.

In November 2017, the RCF had received (TDR) certificate for 16,530 square metre against 8,265 square metre of unencumbered/free land as an interim relief. The claim of RCF for TDR/compensation against encumbered land admeasuring 40,584.74 square metre is being decided by the Arbitrator.

In a statement, the government said the Cabinet has given ex-post facto approval for transfer of RCF's land to and also a proposal for approval for transfer of the state-run fertiliser unit's land to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

The Cabinet has approved selling of (TDR) Certificate received/receivable against the transfer of land to and MCGM.

The government said that the RCF was demanding from MCGM to delete the internal roads of RCF colony from their Development Plan of Mumbai for a long time.

Subsequently, RCF agreed to hand over about 16,000 square metres of land (subject to actual measurement at site) for construction of 18.3 metre DP road in lieu of TDR as compensation subject to mutually agreed terms & conditions.

MCGM in the development plan has shown reservation of 331.96 square metres of RCF land in front of the proposed township of RCF for public road widening.

As per development control rules 1991 of MCGM, in case of reservation on the land it is mandatory to surrender the land, as road set back area to MCGM.