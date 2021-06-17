Cabinet nod for additional fertiliser subsidy worth Rs 14,775 crore

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday raised the subsidies for DAP and some other non-urea fertilisers by Rs 14,775 crore to keep the price of crop nutrients for low despite the rising costs.

The move will also help in providing relief to the amid the pandemic.

After urea, Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser is the most widely used one in the country.



Last month, the Centre decided to increase subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140 per cent. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Briefing the media, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved increasing the subsidy amount for DAP fertiliser for the benefits of

“Farmers will continue to get DAP at the old rate of Rs 1,200 per bag,” he said.





ALSO READ: Govt okays proposal to roll out project to explore deep ocean for resources

The move will help in ensuring that farmers gets the key soil nutrient at the old rate despite the surge in global prices.

One bag has 50 kilograms of the fertiliser.

According to him, the subsidy for DAP fertiliser has been increased to Rs 1,200 per bag from Rs 500 per bag to provide relief to farmers.

The minister also said the additional subsidy burden on the exchequer will be Rs 14,775 crore.

The government has allocated nearly Rs 79,600 crore for fertiliser subsidies in the 2021-22 Budget.

Last year, the actual price of DAP was Rs 1,700 per bag, on which the central government was giving a subsidy of Rs 500. The companies were therefore selling the fertiliser to farmers for Rs 1,200 per bag.

With rise in global prices, the actual price of DAP reached Rs 2,400 per bag. In order to ensure that the farmers get DAP at the old rate of Rs 1,200 per bag, the Centre has decided to increase the subsidy to Rs 1,200 per bag.

Mandaviya said that in the case of urea, the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) is fixed while the subsidy amount keeps changing. On an average, he said the government is providing Rs 900 per bag subsidy on urea.

However, he said the government provides a fixed amount of subsidy on non-urea fertilisers, including DAP.

According to an official statement, the CCEA has "approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for fixation of Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) Rates for P&K (Phosphatic & Potassic) fertilisers for the year 2021-22 (till the present season)".

Now, the subsidy rates for N (Nitrogen) is Rs 18.789, P (Phosphorus) is Rs 45.323, K (potash) is Rs 10.116 and S (sulphur) is Rs 2.374. The subsidy is for each kilogram of the fertiliser.

The NBS rate on P stood at Rs 18.78 per kg last year.

The government said it has already asked all fertiliser companies to sell their old stocks of DAP at the old prices only.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)