CAIT, other organisations pitch for immediate rollout of e-commerce policy

Traders' body CAIT and other organisations released a five-point "Delhi Declaration" charter on Wednesday, reiterating its demands for the immediate rollout of a robust e-commerce policy and the formation of an empowered regulatory body.

Claiming that the e-commerce spectrum of the country has been vitiated, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told PTI: "We have demanded from the government that the e-commerce policy should be rolled out immediately. Likewise, a national policy for retail trade should also be declared as soon as possible and a Regulatory Authority should be constituted".

We have also demanded that e-commerce rules under the Consumer Protection Act should be implemented, which is pending since three years. There has to be a holistic approach not only for e-commerce but retail trade as well so that there is no overlap, Khandelwal added.

At the Indian Trade conclave organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and associations related to traders, transporters, MSMEs, hotels & restaurants, travel, hawkers, mobile, FMCG, toys, electronics, direct selling, computer media, jewellers, etc. came down heavily on foreign e-commerce companies.

Demanding strong action against foreign e-commerce companies "who are indulging in mal-practices and violation of policy", the representatives at the conclave called upon the Centre to immediately roll out an e-commerce policy and National Retail Trade Policy to protect offline trade.

