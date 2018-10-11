JUST IN
Business Standard

Cargo traffic at major ports rises 5% to 343.26 MT in April-September

Nine ports, including Paradip, Visakhapatnam and Kamarajar, registered positive growth in traffic in April-September

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Paradip is a bulk cargo port that mainly handles thermal coal used by power plants on the east coast Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

Major ports in the country witnessed 5.12 per cent rise in cargo traffic to 343.26 million tonne (MT) in the April-September period of the ongoing financial year.

"The major ports in India have recorded a growth of 5.12 per cent and together handled 343.26 MT of cargo during April-September, 2018 as against 326.54 MT handled during the corresponding period of previous year," the shipping ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Nine ports, including Paradip, Visakhapatnam and Kamarajar, registered positive growth in traffic during the reported period, the statement added.

The highest growth of 19.66 per cent was registered by Kamarajar Port, followed by Cochin at 11.51 per cent, Paradip at 11.12 per cent, Haldia at 10.07 per cent and Deendayal at 10.03 per cent, it said.

During the period under review, Deendayal (Kandla) Port handled the highest volume of traffic at 58.63 MT, followed by Paradip, JNPT and Visakhapatnam, among others.
First Published: Thu, October 11 2018. 13:20 IST

