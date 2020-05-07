CBDT amends rule for speedy resolution of tax disputes under treaties

The Central Board of Direct taxes (CBDT) has amended a rule to settle disputes expeditiously under mutual agreement procedure (MAP), which is a dispute resolution process under tax treaties. It has also revised form 34F which is used for making application for invoking MAP.

The has amended the rule 44G of MAP in this regard. The amended rule provides that the competent authority in India will endeavour to arrive at a mutually agreeable resolution of the tax disputes, in accordance with the agreement between the country and other nations, within 24 months.

The amended rule further states that if a resolution is so arrived, the assessee should indicate his acceptance or non-acceptance within 30 days of receiving the communication in this regard.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: After Ahmedabad, Surat to shut vegetable shops from May 9

Upon acceptance of the resolution, the assessee will withdraw any appeal filed in this regard and pay the tax determined by the assessing officer.

The amended rule requires the competent authority in India to call for relevant records from the income tax authorities and assessee, and understand the actions taken by the authorities that are not in accordance with the terms of the agreements between India and the other country.

The revised form 34F seeks details of remedy sought along with documentary evidence, in addition to assessee-specific information contained in the earlier form.

MAP is an alternative dispute resolution process under the tax treaties. Under it, competent authorities of respective countries enter into discussions to resolve the dispute which has arisen by any action of a tax authority not in accordance with the tax treaty.



ALSO READ: Top headlines: 11 dead in Vizag gas leak; Uber to layoff 17% workforce

Sudin Sabnis, director at Nangia Andersen, said,,"The indicative timeframe of average 24 months to resolve dispute under MAP would enourage taxpayers to hope for a speedy dispute resolution mechanism."

Amit Maheshwari, tax partner at AKM Global, said MAP proceedings are increasingly becoming popular with MNCs although time taken to complete them was an issue. “Post this amendment, MAP will increasingly be used by MNCs to resolve contentious issues.”