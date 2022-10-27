JUST IN
Centre directs 36% of defaulter CPSEs to join TReDS platform
FATF called for enhanced due diligence on Myanmar following blacklist: RBI
Future sentiment score hints a decline in housing market momentum in Q4
Survey to explore minerals at 25 potential sites in Chhattisgarh
Rajasthan govt takes action to prevent black marketing of fertilisers
Uttar Pradesh crosses Rs 12,000 crore mark in the ethanol economy
Potato and tomato output projected to be down by 4-5% in 2021-22
No more approvals needed: Experts on environmental release of GM mustard
Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0: Centre removes 900 obsolete rules
Rupee, bonds gain on hopes of Federal Reserve slowing rate hikes
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
FATF called for enhanced due diligence on Myanmar following blacklist: RBI
Business Standard

Centre directs 36% of defaulter CPSEs to join TReDS platform

The number of CPSEs registered on the RXIL platform is 110, whereas more than 50 CPSEs have registered on the M1xchange

Topics
CPSEs | TReDS | central public sector enterprises

Nikesh Singh  |  New Delhi 

CPSEs
Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre would take adequate measures to clear pending dues to MSMEs and would ensure that the central government departments and CPSEs make payments to the MSMEs in 90 days.

The finance ministry has directed 92 operating central public sector enterprises (CP­SEs) that have not onboarded the trade receivables discounting system (TReDS) despite the government’s mandate to do so.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CPSEs

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 23:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.