Centre extends deadline for farmers' enrolment for PM crop insurance scheme

-
ALSO READ
Pending crop insurance claims to be paid by March-end: Raj minister
Inadequate cover
Will rabi harvest and procurement script rural recovery amid farmers' stir?
Chhattisgarh to give Rs 10,000 input subsidy for crops, excludes paddy
Special drive launched to bring more farmers under PM crop cover scheme
-
The Central government on Thursday agreed to the Maharashtra government's demand of extending the cut-off date for enrolment of farmers from July 15 to July 23 for Kharif season 2021 under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.
Maharashtra government had requested to extend the deadline of the PM's Crop Insurance scheme PMFBY till July 23. The last date for enrolment was July 15
In response to the letter by the Maharashtra government, Sunil Kumar, Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said : "l am directed to refer to an aforementioned letter received from State Government of Maharashtra on the subject mentioned above wherein State Government has requested to extend the cut-off date for enrolment of farmers under PMFBY for Kharif 2021 season from July 15 to July 23 owing to challenges faced due to COVID19 pandemic and enclosed the consent of aforesaid all six concerned implementing General Insurance Companies."
"The matter has been examined by this Department and the request of the state government of Maharashtra for extension of the cut-off date for enrolment of farmers from July 15, 2021, to July 23 2021 has been agreed to as a special case owing to COVID-19 Pandemic in the interest of the farming community of the state," Kumar stated
According to the Maharashtra government, 46 lakh farmers have applied for the scheme till date but many of them are yet to complete formalities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU