Ration cards to be issued to eligible beneficiaries from July 26 in T'gana

-
ALSO READ
SBI Cards m-cap tops Rs 1-trillion; Five factors that are driving the stock
Post coronavirus pandemic Budget will be promising, says Telangana CM
Telangana to earmark 1,500 beds for black fungus cases, says CM KC Rao
T'gana taking Rs 50,000 cr as loan every yr, may land in debt trap: Cong
TRS fields former PM P V Narasimha Rao's daughter for MLC polls
-
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the Civil Supplies department in the state to provide ration cards to the eligible beneficiaries from July 26.
According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Rao has instructed the Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and MLAs to take steps to distribute the cards to over 3.60 lakh eligible beneficiaries.
The ration distribution programme will be held from July 26 to 31.
He asked Civil Supplies Commissioner Anil Kumar to make arrangements to ensure that the new beneficiaries get the ration supplies from August.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU