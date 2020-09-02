Centre has walked the talk on capex, shows official data

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown impacted nearly a quarter of India’s economy (as the GDP data earlier, this week showed), one of the few silver linings was the centre’s capital expenditure. Data from the Controller General of Accounts shows that capital expenditure for April-June 2020, of Rs 88,273 crore, was 40 per cent higher than the same period last year.

By July-end, that gap had narrowed to just 4 per cent. So what explains the huge difference between centre’s capex in the first quarter of 2019-20 (a non-pandemic year) and 2020-21. ...