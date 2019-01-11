JUST IN
Business Standard

Centre may hike minimum selling price of sugar to help farmers: Report

India's sugar exports are likely to be far lower than a 5 million-tonne target set by New Delhi despite a government push for overseas sales, industry officials said

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Sugar

The government is considering raising the minimum selling price of sugar, television news channel ET Now reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office was directly examining the proposal, ET Now said quoting sources.

The move is likely to help farmers, who are struggling to export their surplus due to fall in global prices and a strengthening rupee.

First Published: Fri, January 11 2019. 15:38 IST

