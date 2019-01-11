Centre may hike minimum selling price of sugar to help farmers: Report

The government is considering raising the minimum selling price of sugar, television channel ET Now reported on Friday.

Narendra Modi's office was directly examining the proposal, ET Now said quoting sources.

The move is likely to help farmers, who are struggling to export their surplus due to fall in global prices and a strengthening rupee.

India's exports are likely to be far lower than a 5 million-tonne target set by despite a government push for overseas sales, industry officials said.