Business Standard

Centre mulls cybersecurity approval for CCTVs in all departments

Railways seeks Niti Aayog intervention, citing national security

Topics
Centre | cybersecurity | CCTV

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

CCTV cameras
Photo: Shutterstock

Amid rising digital security concerns, the Centre may be considering a proposal by the railways ministry to mandate cybersecurity testing for procurement of CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras by all government agencies, Business Standard has learnt.

Read our full coverage on Centre

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 21:00 IST

