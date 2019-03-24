Centre to save Rs 10,600 crore on PM-Kisan scheme this fiscal year

Of the Rs 20,000 crore that the Modi government allocated for its new flagship scheme PM Kisan for 2018-19, it is set to save around Rs 10,600 crore, as the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Lok Sabha elections prevents the Centre from adding more beneficiaries to existing schemes.

The PM Kisan scheme, announced by Piyush Goyal in the 2019-20 interim Budget, promises a support of Rs 6,000 annually to small and marginal farmers. As of date, the government has transferred Rs 2,000 each to the accounts of 27 million farmers in the first instalment of PM Kisan, a disbursement of Rs ...