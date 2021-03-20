Centre will have to put more funds into public sector banks, says RBI

-
ALSO READ
Centre may have no stake in public sector banks after privatisation
Start with smaller banks
'Promise and hope': Read and download all Budget 2021 documents here
Privatisation a difficult choice for govt: Exit from PSBs roadmap explained
Budget 2021: Govt's bank privatisation plan, bond market reaction, and more
-
Public sector banks (PSBs) will need more capital infusion from the government for business growth and to meet regulatory norms and this must go hand in hand with their privatisation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.
In its assessment of Union Budget 2021-22, RBI said with PSBs accounting for a major share in advances made by scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) they might need to be recapitalised. This should be done to fund economic growth through improved credit offtake when demand picks up. Besides, recapitalisation and privatisation of PSBs must go together.
The Budget allocated Rs 20,000 crore towards recapitalisation of PSBs to help them consolidate their financial capacity. PSBs have proactively built buffers during financial year 2020-21 (FY21) to improve their resilience in the face of the shock from the pandemic. This must be continued into FY22 and some contribution towards this has come from the Budget, RBI said.
Strategic changes like the merger and amalgamation of PSBs undertaken since 2017 have resulted in seven large and five smaller PSBs. The measures (based on bad loans and regional factors) were intended to help manage capital more efficiently.
Governance reforms and action plans to enhance operational efficiency and customer services are integral for recapitalisation. In the context of mergers, it is also vital that the consolidated entity is well capitalised, RBI said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU