Chhattisgarh GSDP to grow by 8% at constant prices: Economic Survey

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Chhattisgarh at constant prices is estimated to grow by 8 per cent and the per capita income is likely to reach Rs 1,33,898 for the fiscal 2022-23, as per the state's Economic Survey Report presented in the Assembly on Friday.
The report, which was tabled by state Planning, Economics and Statistics Department minister Amarjeet Bhagat, said Chhattisgarh's GSDP at constant price (base year 2011-12) as per advance estimates is expected to grow at 8 per cent and reach Rs 2,89,08,241 lakh in 2022 -23 as against quick estimates of 2,67,68,086 lakh in FY 2021-22.
The biggest contributor to the surge in GSDP has been the service sector with expected growth of 9.21 per cent from Rs 82,94,627 crore (2021-22) to Rs 90,58,266 crore (2022-23), the report said.
According to the report, the growth in the agriculture (agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing) and industrial (mining and quarrying, construction, manufacturing and electricity, gas and water supply) sectors was estimated at 5.93 per cent and 7.83 per cent, respectively, in 2022-23 as compared to previous fiscal.
As per quick estimates, the GSDP at constant prices of the previous financial year 2021-22 had recorded a growth of 8.46 per cent, the report said.
As per advance estimate, the GSDP at current price (market prices) is likely to increase to Rs 4,57,608 crore in FY 2022-23 as against Rs 4,06,416 crore as estimated for the year 2021-22, which is a growth of 12.60 per cent.
The Economic Survey report underlined that per capita income (per capita Net State Domestic Product at current prices) in 2022-23 is likely to reach Rs 1,33,898, up by 10:93 per cent from Rs 1,20,704 in the previous financial year.
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 15:50 IST
