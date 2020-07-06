Chinese firms dominate power infra in states; industry warns of data breach

Even as the Centre is banning power equipment imports from China citing potential cyberattacks, 25 cities across 12 states have awarded contracts of real-time power supply and data management, communication infrastructure to Chinese companies.

Most of these projects are funded under the central scheme for urban power reforms — Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), the erstwhile R-APDRP. Under these projects, Chinese companies have access to all power supply feeders, demand-supply information, and critical power infrastructure in the respective area, which can be ...