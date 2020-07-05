From Tata to Adani, private players train sights on railways privatisation

The Indian Railways’ move to rope in private players to operate 151 trains has drawn interest from top companies, including Tata, Adani Group, Alstom, and Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line, the world’s third-largest cruise line in terms of the number of passengers.

Industry sources and manufacturers in the sector indicated they got inquiries from the country’s largest airliner, IndiGo, and online travel major MakeMyTrip regarding the possibilities of running a private train in the country. However, IndiGo termed it “speculation” and MakeMyTrip ...