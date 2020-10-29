JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Govt hikes ethanol procurement price by Rs 1.95, nudges mills to blending
Business Standard

Cholamandalam Investment net profit rises 41% to Rs 432 crore in Q2

The diversified financial services firm had over 95% of the moratorium customers starting to repay their installments till date

Topics
Cholamandalam Investment

T E Narasimhan 

growth, profit, loss, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance reported a 41 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 432 crore for the September 2020 quarter, on improvement in net income margin and lower operational expenses.
.

The diversified financial services firm had over 95% of the moratorium customers starting to repay their installments till date, it said.
.

.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 29 2020. 22:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.