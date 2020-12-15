CII says farmers' blockade likely to impact India's economic recovery

JUST IN
BS Reporter 

farmers' protests
A farmer during a protest against the farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi | Photo: Reuters

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday said the current farmers’ agitation might impact economic recovery as the detours due to the blockade of highways have led to 50 per cent more time and distance for movement of goods and about 8-10 per cent increase in logistics costs.
In a statement, the apex industry body said around two-thirds of consignments in transit are taking 50 percent extra time to reach destination in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR. In addition, the transport vehicles are forced to travel up to 50 percent longer to reach Delhi from the warehouses in Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.
First Published: Tue, December 15 2020. 01:36 IST

