CII to set up center for innovation and entrepreneurship in Hyderabad

The Confederation of India Industry (CII) will be setting up a Center for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Start-ups in Hyderabad.
The Center would cater to the entire country, though it will have a special emphasis on Telangana for fostering the overall growth of start-up ecosystem in the state.
The Center will be supported by Telangana government, Pratiksha Trust, a charitable trust founded by Infosys Limited co-founder and CII national start-up council chairman S Gopalakrishnan, according to Industries and IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan.
The primary objective of the Center would be to support start-ups with mentoring and other resources, attract most innovative start-ups to collaborate with the corporates among other initiatives in this space. The operations of the center is expected to start by April 2020.
