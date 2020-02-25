JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

High-level committee submits report on Clause 6 of Assam Accord to Sonowal
Business Standard

CII to set up center for innovation and entrepreneurship in Hyderabad

The Center would cater to the entire country though it will have a special emphasis on Telangana for fostering the overall growth of start-up ecosystem in the state

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

CII logo
CII logo

The Confederation of India Industry (CII) will be setting up a Center for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Start-ups in Hyderabad.

The Center would cater to the entire country, though it will have a special emphasis on Telangana for fostering the overall growth of start-up ecosystem in the state.

The Center will be supported by Telangana government, Pratiksha Trust, a charitable trust founded by Infosys Limited co-founder and CII national start-up council chairman S Gopalakrishnan, according to Industries and IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The primary objective of the Center would be to support start-ups with mentoring and other resources, attract most innovative start-ups to collaborate with the corporates among other initiatives in this space. The operations of the center is expected to start by April 2020.
First Published: Tue, February 25 2020. 15:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU