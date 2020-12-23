Clampdown on fake bills: Rs 50 lakh a month biz to suffer 1% GST in cash

-
The government has inserted a rule to make it difficult to fraudulently claim input tax credit under the goods and services tax system. Now businesses with monthly turnover of over Rs 50 lakh will have to mandatorily pay at least one per cent of their GST liability in cash.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has introduced Rule 86B under the Central GST Act which restricts use of input tax credit (ITC) for discharging GST liability to 99 per cent.
“... The registered person shall not use the amount available in electronic credit ledger to discharge his liability towards output tax in excess of 9a9 per cent of tax liability, in cases where the value of taxable supply ... in a month exceeds Rs five million (Rs 50 lakh),” the CBIC said.
While calculating the turnover threshold, sales from GST-exempt goods and zero rates supply would not be included.
However, this restriction will not apply where the managing director or any partner has paid more than Rs 1,00,000 as income tax or the registered person has received a refund amount of more than Rs 1,00,000 in the preceding financial year on account of unutilised input tax credit.
EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said,"the idea remains to prevent misutilisation of credit by businesses taking fake credits”.
Those claiming crores of rupees in fraudulent ITCs would find themselves in jeopardy as they will have to deposit one per cent which may itself run in crores of rupees, he explained.
Further, the CBIC has amended GST rules restricting filing of outward supply details in the relevant form for the businesses that have not paid tax for the past periods by filing summary input-output form.
So far, until now, non-filing of GSTR 3B resulted in blockage of e-way bill but will now result in GSTR 1 blockage as well.
Jain said,“The government's idea here seems to be to curb input tax credit passing by businesses which have otherwise not paid their GST liability.”
AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said, “These changes indicate that the government is grappling with lower tax collections and high tax evasions, the burden of which will again be on honest taxpayers”.
The CBIC has also notified authentication of Aadhaar number or physical verification of business premises for the purposes of obtaining GST registration.
“This amendment has likely been introduced to prevent fraudulent registrations,” Jain added.
Also, the validity of electronic way bill provisions has been amended by the CBIC according to which the e-way bill will be valid for 1 day for every 200 km of travel, as against 100 km earlier.
