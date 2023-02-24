JUST IN
Coal production rises 16% to 698.25 MT during Apr-Jan this fiscal

India's domestic coal production has shown impressive growth during past few years and this rise in output has helped the nation to check the import of fossil fuel considerably, the government said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's domestic coal production has shown impressive growth during the past few years and this rise in output has helped the nation to check the import of fossil fuel considerably, the government said on Friday.

In the current financial year, the country's total coal production recorded a more than 16 per cent rise to 698.25 MT during the period from April 2022 to January 2023, as compared to 601.97 MT during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

In this period, Coal India Limited (CIL) production has also gone up by about 15.23 per cent to 550.93 MT from 478.12 MT, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The increase in domestic coal production has helped the country curb import to a large extent in face of sharp increase in coal demand arising due to continuous rise in power consumption.

The country's total coal production has increased from 730.87 MT (Million Ton) in 2019-20 to 778.19 MT in 2021-22, achieving a growth of 6.47 per cent.

The Coal Ministry has fixed the target of 1.31 BT (Billion Ton) for FY 25 and the same is likely to go up to 1.5 BT by FY30.

The Ministry has been actively engaging with various state governments and central government agencies both for starting new coal mines and also for increasing coal production in the currently operational mines.

As a result of such initiatives, production from captive and commercial coal mines has increased to 93.22 MT in April 2022 to January 2023 period of FY 22-23 from 71.31 MT in the same period of FY 21-22, showing a growth of more than 30 per cent, the statement said.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 18:36 IST

`
