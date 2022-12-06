JUST IN
Business Standard

Coal production rises over 11% to 75.87 million tonnes in November

India's total coal production went up by 11.66 per cent to 75.87 million tonnes in November 2022 from 67.94 million tonnes recorded during the corresponding period of last year

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Coal

India's total coal production went up by 11.66 per cent to 75.87 million tonnes in November 2022 from 67.94 million tonnes recorded during the corresponding period of last year.

According to the coal ministry data, in November 2022, Coal India Ltd (CIL) registered a growth of 12.82 per cent, whereas Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and other captive mines registered a growth of 7.84 per cent and 6.87 per cent respectively.

Out of the top 37 mines in coal production as many as 24 mines produced more than 100 per cent and production of five mines stood between 80 and 100 per cent in terms of output.

The power utilities dispatch also increased by 3.55 per cent to 62.34 million tonnes during November as compared to 60.20 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year.

Coal-based power generation also registered a growth of 16.28 per cent in November as compared to last year, while overall power generation in November was 14.63 per cent higher than the power generated in November 2021.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 13:23 IST

