India's economy expected to grow 6.9% this year, says World Bank

-
ALSO READ
India's inflation at 7.4%; What are inflation numbers in other countries?
22 states, UTs see rise in inflation, despite marginal reduction overall
Are RBI's hands tied when it comes to inflation?
Ahead of inflation data, understanding how CPI is linked to RBI and markets
India's retail inflation likely held steady just above 7% in June: Poll
-
World Bank on Tuesday revised upwards its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9 per cent for 2022-23 from 6.5 per cent earlier.
World Bank's India Development Update said India is affected by spillovers from the US, Euro area and China.
It however saw the government meeting the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23.
World Bank expects the inflation at 7.1 per cent in current fiscal year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 11:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU