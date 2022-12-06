JUST IN
Business Standard

India's economy expected to grow 6.9% this year, says World Bank

World Bank revised upwards its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9 per cent for 2022-23 from 6.5 per cent earlier

Topics
Indian Economy | World Bank  | India inflation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

World Bank on Tuesday revised upwards its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9 per cent for 2022-23 from 6.5 per cent earlier.

World Bank's India Development Update said India is affected by spillovers from the US, Euro area and China.

It however saw the government meeting the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23.

World Bank expects the inflation at 7.1 per cent in current fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 11:59 IST

