Companies to contribute 1-2% of turnover for social security of gig workers

Gig companies will soon have to allot one-two per cent of their annual turnover for social security funds of their workers, according to a new labour law scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament on Saturday. This is the first time that “aggregators”—ride-sharing services, food and grocery delivery, logistic services, e-market places among them”—will be asked to contribute for the social security of gig economy workers.

The Code on Social Security Bill, 2020 however, puts a cap on the total contributions companies have to make. The contribution ...