FM Sitharaman moves bill in RS to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Companies to contribute 1-2% of turnover for social security of gig workers

Workers will be entitled to life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity according to proposal to be introduced in Lok Sabha today.

Topics
social security | Parliament | Labour laws

Somesh Jha  |  New Delhi 

Gig companies will soon have to allot one-two per cent of their annual turnover for social security funds of their workers, according to a new labour law scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament on Saturday. This is the first time that “aggregators”—ride-sharing services, food and grocery delivery, logistic services, e-market places among them”—will be asked to contribute for the social security of gig economy workers.

The Code on Social Security Bill, 2020 however, puts a cap on the total contributions companies have to make. The contribution ...

First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 12:35 IST

