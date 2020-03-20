JUST IN
Competition Commission allows pre-consultation for filing needs amid crisis

BS Reporter 

A medical official measures the temperature of a passenger using an infrared thermometer, following the outbreak of coronavirus, at Dimapur railway station
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has allowed pre-filing consultation to those seeking informal guidance on determining filing-related requirements and information to be given for a proposed combination and the green channel.

As a safeguard against the coronavirus pandemic, CCI has allowed such consultations through video conferencing so travel from Mumbai to Delhi can be avoided.

The video conferencing will be done at the office of the regional director, registrar of companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

A CCI note said, “Realisation of these benefits is largely dependent upon the parties’ willingness to engage in full and frank communications with the case team or staff of the Commission, and to proactively participate in the process by furnishing the desired information.”

First Published: Fri, March 20 2020. 02:20 IST

