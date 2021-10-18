Complex fertiliser crunch to stay if subsidy support isn't eased: Industry

The acute shortage of di-ammonia phosphate (DAP), just when sowing of rabi crops is about to pick up, might get transferred to NPK, MoP and other grades of complex fertilisers due to the lopsided subsidy policy favouring the former, trade and industry sources said.

Alternatively, non-DAP complex fertiliser makers will take a hit on their margins by not passing on the increased cost of production to the final consumer, which in this case is the farmer. DAP is the second most used fertiliser in the country, after urea, and is extensively used at the start of the rabi season for crops ...