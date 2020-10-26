Composition taxpayers can now file 'nil' GST statement through SMS

Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), the IT backbone of system, has launched the facility of filing of 'Nil' statements by composition through SMS.

This means that composition needn't log on to the portal for filing nil returns.

However, the facility of filing nil statements on portal will remain available to

According to data, some 1.71 million dealers are registered under the composition scheme, of which 20 per cent or 350,000 do 'nil' filing. Composition dealers pay GST at lower rates but do not take benefit of input tax credit.