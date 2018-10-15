Confident that Bharat Net project will be completed on time: Telecom Min

on Monday exuded confidence that the final phase of to extend high-speed broadband connectivity infrastructure to remaining 125,000 gram panchayats will be completed "on schedule" by March 2019.

Nearly 50 per cent of the work on the - that entails connectivity to 250,000 gram panchayats in all - has been completed, Sinha said, adding that the network will also be extended to police stations, high schools and other educational institutions, post offices, and primary health centre, with government funding.

"The work has been completed in nearly 125,000 gram panchayats. The project entails a total of 250,000 gram panchayats, and the second phase will be completed on schedule by March 2019," Sinha said while inaugurating the new corporate office of (BBNL), which is implementing the ambitious project.

The project is aimed at facilitating the delivery of e-governance, e-health, e-education, e-banking and other services to citizens across the country.

"So far, was focusing on implementation, now it will also focus on aspects like maintenance and service delivery," he said.

Sinha said that the states need to ensure that citizen-centric services - under Bharat Net - reach the public in a transparent manner, leveraging the high-speed connectivity infrastructure.

"Decision has also been taken to extend the connectivity to police stations, high schools and above education institutions, primary health centre, and post offices, on government expenditure," the minister said.

The target of completing 100,000 GPs under the first phase of Bharat Net was achieved in December 2017. The second phase is being implemented through three models state-led, Central PSU, and private sector.

Further, provision has been made for last mile connectivity in all 250,000 gram panchayats through viability gap funding. Every will have, on an average, five WiFi access points, including three meant for public institutions (educational centres, health centres, post offices, police stations, amongst others).

A tender for provisioning of WiFi services has been floated by BBNL, after consultation with telecom service providers and internet service providers, for wider participation.