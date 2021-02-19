Consumer confidence among urban Indians improves in February

-
Consumer confidence among urban Indians has moved up slightly, by 0.9 percentage point, in February so far, according to a monthly Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) survey.
The PCSI, which is driven by the aggregation of the four weighted sub-indices is a mixed bag this month, the survey said.
The PCSI Employment Confidence (Jobs) sub-index moved up 1.5 percentage points, the PCSI Current Personal Financial Conditions (Current Conditions) sub-index increased by 2.8 percentage points, and the PCSI Investment Climate (Investment) sub-index is up by 2.1 percentage points.
However, the PCSI Economic Expectations (Expectations) sub-index is down by 1.3 percentage points.
The findings are based on an Ipsos online poll conducted during January 22, 2021 to February 5, 2021. For this survey, 500 people from Ipsos India online panel aged 16-64 years were interviewed.
The Refinitiv/Ipsos India Primary Consumer Sentiment Index is a monthly national survey of consumer attitudes on the current and future state of local economies, personal finance situations, savings and confidence to make large investments.
