Consumer spend survey: Panel didn't flag quality issues, ask for scrapping

The expert committee set up by the Union government to review the National Statistical Office’s (NSO’s) consumer expenditure survey had not recommended junking the report, sources privy to the development said.

The committee, which was set up under the erstwhile National Sample Survey Office director general and National Statistical Commission (NSC) member G C Manna, did not flag “data quality” issues in the 2017-18 survey report. The committee had members from the NSO and the Central Statistical Office divisions of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme ...