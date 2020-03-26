Coronavirus: DPIIT to monitor real-time delivery status of essential items

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has set up a control room to monitor in real-time the status of transportation and delivery of essential commodities amid the lockdown in the country.

It will also monitor difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period from March 25 to April 14.

"In the event of any manufacturing, transporter, distributor, wholesaler or e-commerce companies facing ground level difficulties in transport and distribution of goods or mobilization of resources, the same may be informed to this department" the said.

Grivances can be emailed to "controlroom-dpiit@gov.in" or informed through telephone (011-23062487). This number will be functional from 8am to 6pm.

The issues reported by various stakeholders through this control room would be taken up with the concerned state government, district, police authorities, and other agencies.

It has urged to all "stakeholders, industry associations to report the issues affecting the industry, trade, especially the ground level issues on this control room," it said.





The issueassumed significance as traders and e-commerce companies have raised concerns over police beating up delivery boys in different states, while they were doing their duty.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla held a detailed meeting on Wednesday with DPIIT, traders and e-commerce firms on smooth supply of essential goods in the country.